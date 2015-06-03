Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Madonna accused of harassing neighbours at her NYC apartment amid legal battle

Pregnant Princess Charlotte of Monaco shows off her baby bump

Maradona sends kisses to the crowd as he watches Argentina take on France in World Cup

Roseanne says she did not ask to be paid off when show was canceled

Identity thief drains bank account of 112-year-old...

Anas Sefrioui

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Raymond Ackerman

Samih Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop David Oyedepo

The life and career of Nigerian RnB king, Banky W

by 30/06/2018 11:40:00

Banky W has managed to maintain a healthy career in the Nigerian music industry and from the look of things, he doesn't seem to be slowing down any moment. However, before he became the music legend, Banky W was once a young returnee whose dreams of becoming a mega music star were nothing but dreams.

Although he had been in the music business earlier, he gained a rapid recognition in Nigerian when he released the song Ebute Metta sampling Rihanna's 2007 hit single Umbrella. While he received criticisms from several people who believed he lacked originality and wouldn't last, Banky W remained determined and soon excelled in his music career.

Background

Born Olubankole Wellington to Nigerian parents in the US March 27, 1981, his family moved back to Nigeria when he was just 5. Having done his primary and secondary education, he returned to further his tertiary education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York on a scholarship, studying engineering. Growing up in a close-knitted family of 5, Banky W started displaying his music talent at a very tender age as he reportedly sang in the church choir as a kid.

While in the Polytechnic Institute, he started the record label EME in 2002. After he was done with school, Banky W made the brave decision to return to Nigeria in 2009, to pursue a career in the music industry. A move not so many people can comprehend in present day Nigeria what with the increasing difficulty in the standard of living. He established the record label and signed artists like Niyola, Shaydee, Skales and Wizkid which would later prove to be one of his best moves yet.

READ ALSO: Life In Fela Kuti's Shrine: The Untold Story

From Ebute Metta to EME: The rise of Banky W in the Nigerian music industry

Career

Prior to his move back to Nigerian, Banky W released his debut album, Back In The Building which earned him the 2003 award for R&B/Soul Artist of the Year at the Urban Independent Music Awards. However, he became a household name after he released the much talked about single, Ebute Metta which he did, sampling the instrumentals of Rihanna's hit song, Umbrella. Although the song became a hit, many people saw him as just another wannnabe singer who lacked originality and wouldn't last long in the spotlight. Well, Banky W proved them wrong as he continued to soar with the several hit songs that followed.

However, what many people don't know is that prior to the release of Ebute Metta and before his move back to Nigeria, he had released his first album titled Back In the Building in 2005 and it received major recognition in the US. The song, My Regret earned him awards and accolades, one of which was the US Songwriting award in 2006.

From Ebute Metta to EME: The rise of Banky W in the Nigerian music industry

Banky W proved himself one with impressive business acumen when he grew his music record label into one of Nigeria's biggest labels at the time. With the likes of Wizkid, Skales, Niyola and Shaydee, it was glaring to see that business was good for the singer and producer.Although he had his hand full with producing and managing his signees, Banky W still went on to dominate the music scene with hit albums like Mr Capable, The W Experience, Songs About You, R&BW.

Despite turning his music label EME into a media agency focusing on advertising, PR, and talent management, Banky W still remains one of best RnB acts to ever come out of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: History of Sir Shina Peters and his amazing rise to fame

From Ebute Metta to EME: The rise of Banky W in the Nigerian music industry

Love life

In the year 2017, Banky W broke a lot of hearts in a rather shocking manner after he revealed he was dating Nollywood sweetheart, Adesua Etomi. After they both starred in the hit film, The Wedding Party, as love interests, many people hoped they two would end up together but very few knew there was already something cooking between the two.

Considered one of Nigeria's favourite celebrity couple, they two are literally everybody's love goal.

Source: Naija.ng

