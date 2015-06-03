Suspected herdsmen kill one, rustle 9 cows owned by Catholic Archbishop in Plateau state

- The herdsmen menace in Nigeria continues to ravage farming communities across the country

- Plateau is one of the worst hit states that have witnessed invasion by the killer herdsmen

- Another attack on the state have claimed the life of one person, the police says

Suspected herdsmen have killed one person and rustled nine cows in Jos, Plateau, DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the police command in the state has said.

He said this while confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, June 30, in Jos.

Tyopev said the cows belonged to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, Benjamin Kwashe, adding that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Kangan community of Jos south local government area of the state.

“Today, at about 7a.m, we received information that nine cattle, belonging to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos were rustled by men suspected to be herdsmen.

“In the process, one Adamu Dung, 46, vigilante in the area was shot and killed by the rustlers,” he said.

The PPRO said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Bingham University Hospital, Jos.

He also said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the suspects for prosecution. (NAN)

Meanwhile, a former Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, has accused President Buhari of shielding killer herdsmen and treating them with kids gloves.

Cardinal Okogie made the claims in an open letter written to the president titled: “Dear Mr. President, Call a Spade a Spade.”

He also asked the president to renounce his seat following what he described as the Buhari’s failure to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

