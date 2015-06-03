FRSC charges NUPENG/PTD to train tanker drivers to avoid accidents

- The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Driver (PTD) section have been urged by Federal Road Safety Corps to engage its members in rigorous traffic trainings

- Bisi Kazeem, head of public education, FRSC, said such training would minimise accidents involving tankers

- Kazeem also noted that there was an urgent need for government and stakeholders’ consultation to initiate a policy or legislation to curb their excesses on the road

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has charged the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Driver (PTD) section to engage its members in rigorous traffic trainings to avoid frequent accidents.

Bisi Kazeem, head of public education, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, June 30, that such training would minimise accidents involving tankers on the roads.

“We are charging them to start engaging their members in rigorous traffic trainings so as to meet minimum safety standards concerning their vehicles.

READ ALSO: I have no link with Plateau killings - Governor Tambuwal cries out

“It is very important to train and retrain them, to enable them follow the rules and regulations and to meet the road standard concerning their vehicles,” he said.

The FRSC boss said there was an urgent need for government and stakeholders’ consultation, and that government needed to initiate policy or legislation to curb their excesses on the road.

According to him, the new policy will regulate their operations and channel their movement to the rail network.

Kazeem said the ongoing rail projects across the country would put an end to the menace of tanker accidents when completed.

NAN reports that NUPENG/PTD national chairman, Salmon Oladiti, and the entire members of union have commiserated with the families of the victims of the Otedola Bridge Lagos-Ibadan expressway fire incident in Lagos on Thursday, June 28.

Oladiti said it was an unfortunate occurrence because in the recent past, such calamities had been avoided by the members of the NUPENG/PTD.

According to him, the union has been collaborating with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies to observe the minimum safety standards on the highways.

“All efforts will be put in place to ensure that this kind of disaster does not occur again on our roads.

“We sincerely mourn the dead and share in the pains of the affected families, the Lagos State Government and the entire people of Nigeria,” the chairman said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday evening, June 29, visited Lagos state, to convey the condolences of the federal government on the tragic tanker explosion at the Otedola Bridge.

Osinbajo, who spoke shortly after a closed door meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said the federal government was deeply saddened by the incident.

He said: “I am here to commiserate with the government and people of Lagos state on the tragedy that occurred just yesterday. It’s a very terrible thing and all of us were deeply saddened by it."

Osinbajo highlights reasons for incessant herdsmen troubles, proffers solution| Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng