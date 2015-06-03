APC chieftain reveals why Kwankwaso stayed away from party's national convention

Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018
Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018
Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Madonna accused of harassing neighbours at her NYC apartment amid legal battle

Pregnant Princess Charlotte of Monaco shows off her baby bump

Maradona sends kisses to the crowd as he watches Argentina take on France in World Cup

Roseanne says she did not ask to be paid off when show was canceled

Identity thief drains bank account of 112-year-old...

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

News

APC chieftain reveals why Kwankwaso stayed away from party's national convention

30/06/2018

- Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is still a bonafide member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

- This was revealed by a chieftain of the party and an associate of the former Kano state governor, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia

- He also revealed why Kwankwaso did not attend the recently held APC national convention

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia has confirmed that the immediate past governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is still a card carrying member of the party.

Hadejia made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday, June 29.

He said contrary to insinuations from some quarters that the former governor had defected to another party, Kwankwaso was still a member, adding that the rumours are not only untrue and baseless but unfounded.

He wondered why the former governor who is currently a serving senator under the platform of APC and one of the founding members of the party could leave the party he built and nurtured.

“Kwankwoso was one of the leading figures that moulded the party in its formative stage.

“I am surprised that some people had a mistaken impression that Kwankwoso will leave APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is not true, it is just mere speculations and an assumptions.

“How can Kwankwoso dump the party he built and nurtured, yes we were formerly in PDP we decided to leave the party because of injustice and joined APC, I don’t think he will leave APC.

“Kwankwaso has a lot of supporters in Kano and around the country; they have differences with the incumbent governor of Kano state, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje but not with APC as a party,” he said.

On why he did not attend the recent national convention of the party in Abuja, Hadejia said, “if his supporters and those of Ganduje come together that can lead to fracas which could bring embarrassment to the party and can also lead to breach of peace.

“Kwankwaso has laboured to make people accept APC; he was in the forefront among the 19 governors who broke away from PDP to form APC”

The APC chieftain said that Kwankwoso is a democrat who believes in fairness equity and rule of law.”

Hadejia said that Senator Kwankwaso is an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration stressing that that he believes in Federal Government’s policies and programmes.

“I am therefore appealing to those that think Senator Kwankwaso will dump APC to another party to discard that nation,” he added. (NAN)

Meanwhile, chairman, Senate committee on agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, June 28, described President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as good brands for the APC.

Abdullahi, the senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly, stated this in a goodwill message to the duo after the successful national convention of the ruling party.

However, he admitted that the task before the new national chairman of the APC was great, but surmountable, assuring ssured party members and leaders that the pedigrees of the one-time president of the Nigeria Labour Congress and former governor of Edo state have prepared him to make a success of his assignment.

Source: Naija.ng

