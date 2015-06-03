Otedola bridge fire: Genevieve Nnaji wants government to restrict movement of trucks

- Genevieve Nnaji has shared her thoughts on the recent fire accident on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos

The unfortunate fire accident that took happened on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos recently is still eliciting responses from all over the country.

Popular Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is the latest celebrity to speak about the sad event. While others are only talking and venting about the fire accident, Genny is actually doing something about it.

She took to her social media handles to share a link to a United Nations development program petition. The petition aims to make government restrict movement of trucks in built up areas within Nigeria to the hours of 11pm and 5am.

This is coming after her fellow actress Yvonne Jegede took to her own Instagram page to write a scathing post directed at Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

“I was going to say “pray for Nigeria” but THIS IS NOT A SPIRITUAL PROBLEM nor A NATURAL DISASTER. This is negligence on the highest level and it is not acceptable. No not acceptable at alllllllllllll. We keep praying and the people we should hold responsible don’t even give a hoot about us or our prayers.

Aren’t you sick of these unending death tolls? I am. I AM SICK. What laws will @akinwunmiambode set to eradicate these tankers on the highway. There are tons of them in Surulere, Apapa and many other places (imagine this happened in Surulere where houses aren’t far of these bridges). Brother @akinwunmiambode edakun, we plead you stop using us for sacrifice and get rid of these tankers,” she wrote.

