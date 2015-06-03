Kidnapped Imo APC chieftain found dead after national convention

- Amos Akano, a chieftain of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been murdered

- The deceased was kidnapped on the eve of the just concluded APC national convention

- The deceased who hailed from Nkwerre local government area, was an ally of the state governor’s camp

Unknown gunmen have killed another politician , Amos Akano, a chieftain of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who hails from Nkwerre local government area, The Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Martins Nwadike, his kinsman, who confirmed the murder on Thursday, June 28, said the deceased was kidnapped on the eve of the just concluded APC national convention.

Nwadike said: “He was kidnapped on Friday, a day to the APC national convention. He was travelling home from Owerri to Nkwerre, our home town. The gunmen blocked him on the Isu-Njaba road.

“They made away with him. His corpse was found after the national convention. This is very saddening and highly devastating.

“Desperate politicking has no place in a decent democracy. The deceased was a gentleman. He was educated and civil in all his dealings.

“We urge the security agencies to bring his killers to book. Imo is not known for violent politicking. Those who take away human lives in order to ascend to political positions would be disappointed in 2019.”

When the APC members returned to the state after the national convention, where two factions loyal to the governor and other chieftains of the party from the state clashed while President Muhammadu Buhari was addressing the delegates, Akano’s corpse was found.

Akano, until his death, was the director-general of Ezihe Foundation, one of the groups supporting the governorship ambition of the Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu.

The murdered APC Chieftain who hailed from Nkwerre Local Government Area, the same LGA with Nwosu was an ally of the state governor’s camp and had been seen several times at state government functions.

However, Andrew Enwerem, the state Police Public Relations Officer, is yet to respond.

NAIJ.com previously reported that unknown gunmen killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

The chieftain, Mr Emmanuel Obuozo is from Obor community in Osomini area of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area.

Till his death, the murdered politician in APC ward five in the area. A source who disclosed the incident stated that the suspected assassins invaded the home of the APC chieftain shooting sporadically to make way for the killing of their target.

