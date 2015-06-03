Dancer Kaffy's husband showers her with praises as she turns a year older

As celebrity dancer Kaffy turns a year older, her husband has taken to social media to celebrate the fierce dancer with beautiful words.

Nigerian choreographer, Kaffy, turned a year older on June 30. Among several fans and followers wishing her a happy birthday is her husband, who goes by the Instagram username, Papijameh, took to the platform to celebrate her.

In several posts on the pictorial platform, he praised her for her hardwork and dedication towards both her career and their family.

He wrote, "‘happy birthday to my babisnubicop. Wow where do I start? I thank God everyday for you because you are one of a kind,a rare breed,a superwoman. God must have spent time creating you cos your type no many.

This is after blessing me with two beautiful kids you still looking like sweet 16. God will continue to give you grace and glory and your dreams would be accomplished.

I cannot celebrate you enough. A role-model not by mouth but by actions, this generation is lucky to have and the world better get ready for your outburst…I pray for long life (with me) and prosperity’.

Source: Naija.ng