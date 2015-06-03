Rosy Meurer flaunts cleavage as she prays for Nigeria, gets slammed by fan

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer joined other celebrities to pray for Nigeria following the recent tragedies that have occurred. However, not everyone is happy about her mode of prayer.

With the calamities occurring across the country, many people - celebrities alike- have taken to social media to speak on the issue as others chose to pray for Nigeria.

One of which is Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer. She recently took to the social media platform to say a prayer for Nigeria.

She wrote,"In Jesus name, I ask the God of all grace to grant wisdom to political leaders In Nigeria to know what to do till hope returns to the hopeless. Amen #prayfornigeria #ournigeria #nigeria"

However, not everyone was moved by her prayers, due to the photo she shared with the prayer. A follower took to her comment section to blast her for wearing such a revealing dress to pray to God.

The screen-goddess however, was not having any of it. She replied the follower, letting her know she can pray however she wants and it was up to her (the follower) to unfollow or block her.

See the exchange below:

The comment Source: Instagram/rosymeurer

