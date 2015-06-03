After rejecting a £50M offer from Barcelona, Chelsea are expecting a huge bid from Man United for their superstar this summer

- Chelsea are expecting a big offer from Manchester United for the signature of Willian

- The Blues rejected a £50m bid from Barcelona for the Brazilian

- He is currently representing his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

FA Cup champions Chelsea are reportedly expecting Manchester United to launch a mega bid for their Brazilian star Willian this summer.

The Stamford Bridge are said to have turned down a £50 million bid from Spanish League champions Barcelona.

Willian has been a long target for the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, but he will have to face a stern competition from the Catalan club for the 29-year-old.

Barca are hoping to bring in the Anzhi Makhachkala's forward to strengthen their attack ahead of the coming league season.

However, Mourinho is intent on a reunion with Willian, who shone under the Portuguese at Stamford Bridge.

Daily Star quoting Daily Express claims that Chelsea are expecting United to make an incredble offer for the player after they (the Blues) rejected Barcelona's proposal.

The former Real Madrid boss sees Willian as a perfect replacement for Anthony Martial, who might quit Old Trafford in search on more playing time next season.

The Portuguese born manager already re-united with his former player Nemanja Matic after working together at the Stamford Bridge.

And he hopes to achieve the same with Brazil international Willian, who is currently away in Russia at the World Cup.

According to Daily Star, a bidding war might take place and Chelsea could be tempted to cash in.

Meanwhile, they will sell to Barcelona if the Spanish Leagu giants make an improved offer for the player.

Willian would likely be tempted by either club, who can each offer Champions League football too.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Chelsea have turned down a £50 million mega deal offer from Spanish champions Barcelona for the signing of Brazil international Willian.

The 29-year-old midfielder was superb last season for the Blues helping them to win the FA Cup title as they defeated Manchester United in the final.

He was also in good form against Barcelona in the Champions League although his side were beaten by the Spanish club, but his performances caught the eyes of the Catalan chiefs.

