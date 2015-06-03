Two policemen killed by unknown gunmen in an ambush

- Two police officers in Akwa Ibom were killed in an ambush along Iwukem Road, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state

- The policemen were attacked by unknown gunmen while driving to their base in Azumini, Abia state

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom state, Odiko MacDon, has confirmed two policemen have been killed in an ambush on Saturday, June 30, Premium Times reports.

MacDon, a deputy superintendent of police, said the policemen were attacked by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday along Iwukem Road, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state

The officers were driving to their base in Azumini, Abia state from Uyo where they went for an official assignment.

The spokesperson also noted that there were three officers inside the ambushed vehicle.

He said two of them died instantly from gunshot wounds, while the third, who was the leader of the team, survived the attack. He is receiving treatment at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is on an intensive manhunt for the gunmen. The commissioner of police is angry about it and has taken steps to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book,” MacDon said.

Etim Ekpo is among the four local government areas notorious for cult-related violence and killings in Akwa Ibom.

