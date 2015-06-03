Kwankwaso reveals how PDP can defeat APC, Buhari in 2019

- Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the APC declared that President Buhari has slim chances to win 2019 presidential election

- Kwankwaso said he is sure that he will beat the president if given any chance for the election

- He, however, noted that the PDP needs someone from the three states like Kano, Katsina and Kaduna to win the next election

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who is increasingly becoming estranged from the ruling party, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will be defeated in 2019 presidential election.

Premium Times reports that Kwankwaso on Saturday, June 30, told a political columnist, Dele Momodu.

He said: “I’m a free man now and available to try my luck elsewhere but I know that PDP is the biggest party and as long as they follow democratic principle, Buhari will easily be defeated, but if they handpick and force any candidate on the party, they will fail.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves Operation Whirl Stroke II in Zamfara, Kaduna

“PDP needs someone from the three tates, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna to win the next election. That’s where the votes are. It would be difficult to win if they pick someone from any other zone.”

Kwankwaso said he was set to join the PDP, but even then the party would also run into trouble if internal democratic guidelines are not followed in the award of its 2019 presidential ticket.

He said: “I can guarantee them that I will beat Buhari if given the chance.”

PAY ATTENTION:Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Kwankwaso, a serving senator and former governor of Kano state, often claims credits for helping Buhari secure 1.9 million votes in the state.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari assured Nigerians of his continuous commitment to serving the nation, attributing his recent convalescence to a divine act of the almighty God.

This was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu on Monday, September 4. Receiving associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina at his country home, President Buhari said he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people, and reposition Nigeria for good.

Are Nigerians truly tired of President Buhari? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng