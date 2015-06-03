Benue state government applauds security agencies involved in Operation Whirl Stroke

- The Benue State Government has commended the Federal Government for answering her call to replace Operation Ayem Akpatuma with Operation Whirl Stoke

- The commissioner for information and orientation, Lawrence Onoja said that the military operation has decimated the invaders

- Onoja expressed joy with the military personnel who have demonstrated unequalled commitment to providing security

The Benue state government o Saturday, June 30, applauded all the security agencies involved in the military Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Daily Trust reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Lawrence Onoja, the state commissioner of information and orientation, commended the security agencies for their effectiveness in curtailing the menace of killer gunmen in the state.

Onoja at a press conference in Makurdi hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for responding to the state government's call to upgrade and replace the military Exercise Ayem Akpatuma with the present full scale military operation.

He said: "Our call was necessitated by the need to flush out the blood thirsty herdsmen militia who have invaded several communities in the state since January 1st, 2018, carrying out barbaric killings of innocent men and women, children and the aged as well as engaging in a scorched earth policy of destroying everything in sight."

The commissioner lamented that the activities of the marauding insurgents had led to the massacre of more than 500 people since the beginning of the year and displacement of about one milion others with attendant enormous humanitarian crisis.

Onoja also said that Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) registered more than 180, 000 displaced persons which it has been catering for in eight camps while over 500, 000 IDPs are taking shelter wherever they find space.

He added that since the commencement of the military operation on May 18, 2018, the spate of attacks have been reduced with the invaders chased away in several communities thus enabling some of those displaced to return to their homes even though reduced to rubble and their means of livelihood completely destroyed.

"This no mean feat is being achieved at great expense with some of those involved paying the supreme sacrifice while others have suffered various degrees of injuries. Our hearts go out to these gallant patriots (security operatives) who have demonstrated unequaled commitment to providing security for their father land as well as all the families who have lost loved ones," he added.

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari ordered the establishment of Operation Whirl Stroke 2 to checkmate the situation in Zamfara and Kaduna states following the continued killings of innocent citizens by armed bandits.

According to the Presidency tweet: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Operation Whirl stroke II to address the security challenges in some parts of Zamfara state and Kaduna state.

