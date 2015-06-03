I never stole government money - Atiku reveals as he plans to visit US

- Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to travel to the US

Nigeria's former vice president Atiku Abubakar who has been able to travel to the United State of America since he left office in 1999, declared that he is prepared to travel America, if the country’s diplomatic authorities approve his application for visa.

“If America says come today, I will board the flight and go there soonest,” Abubakar told political columnist Dele Momodu, Premium Times reports.

“I applied to America for visa which was not granted. A man who is afraid of being arrested won’t go near the American Embassy, it is simple logic.

“If America says come today, I will board the flight and go there soonest. Perhaps, America was fed with lies about me. It is normal in politics.

“The Indian and Kenyan leaders could not visit America at a time. America is not like Nigeria where we convict people on the pages of newspapers.

“I have thrown the challenge repeatedly that anyone who has any corrupt charges against me should come forward.

“I never stole government money. Do you think President Obasanjo would not have exposed me if there was any such act of stealing?”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Atiku allegedly met former president Goodluck Jonathan to consider offers made to him by a section of the leadership of the opposition party to return.

There are reports that some PDP chieftains are making efforts to bring Atiku back to the party’s fold but that he gave them conditions which include being given automatic ticket to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku was said to have met Jonathan for the purpose of looking into these conditions, especially, that of automatic ticket.

