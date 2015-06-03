Latest News

I never stole government money - Atiku reveals as he plans to visit US

30/06/2018 16:46:00

- Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to travel to the US

- Abubakar has not been able to travel to the country since he left office in 1999

- He said he never stole government money when he was in power as a vice president

Nigeria's former vice president Atiku Abubakar who has been able to travel to the United State of America since he left office in 1999, declared that he is prepared to travel America, if the country’s diplomatic authorities approve his application for visa.

“If America says come today, I will board the flight and go there soonest,” Abubakar told political columnist Dele Momodu, Premium Times reports.

“I applied to America for visa which was not granted. A man who is afraid of being arrested won’t go near the American Embassy, it is simple logic.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves Operation Whirl Stroke II in Zamfara, Kaduna

“If America says come today, I will board the flight and go there soonest. Perhaps, America was fed with lies about me. It is normal in politics.

“The Indian and Kenyan leaders could not visit America at a time. America is not like Nigeria where we convict people on the pages of newspapers.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“I have thrown the challenge repeatedly that anyone who has any corrupt charges against me should come forward.

“I never stole government money. Do you think President Obasanjo would not have exposed me if there was any such act of stealing?”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Atiku allegedly met former president Goodluck Jonathan to consider offers made to him by a section of the leadership of the opposition party to return.

There are reports that some PDP chieftains are making efforts to bring Atiku back to the party’s fold but that he gave them conditions which include being given automatic ticket to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku was said to have met Jonathan for the purpose of looking into these conditions, especially, that of automatic ticket.

2019 Presidency: Nigerians reveal why they prefer Atiku to Buhari - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

