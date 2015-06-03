Russia 2018: Cavani's double sends Portugal and Ronaldo out as Uruguay progress to the quarterfinal

- Edison Cavani strikes in both half of the match to give Uruguay a 2-1 win over Portugal

- Besiktas defender, Pepe, pulled one back for Portugal but was not enough to save them

- Uruguay will trade tackles with France who defeated Argentina in the quarter finals

Uruguay are the second country to qualify for the quarter finals of the Russia 2018 World Cup after defeating Portugal by 2-1 in Sochi.

Edison Cavani scored in both half of the match to send Oscar Tabarez' side through to the last eight of the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had a lovely build up with Luis Suarez to head home the first from a brilliant cross.

Pepe headed home from the corner to bring the Selecao back into the match but it was Uruguay who had the last laugh.

Cavani got his second and the decisive goal with an exquisite finish as he opens up his body and struck the ball with his right foot.

The Portuguese could not the break the resolute Uruguayan defence who before today have not conceded a goal in 2018.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that France defeated Argentina 4-3 in the first round of 16 match played in Kazan.

Kylian Mbbape scored a brace while Antoine Griezmann and Benjamin Pavard scored the two other goals.

Angel Di Maria, Gabriel Mercardo and Sergio Aguero scored but it was not enough as Lionel Messi and his teammate crashed out of the tournament.

Read below the live updates of the Uruguay and Portugal match.

Uruguay will now play France in the quarter finals after they deservedly got the win against Ronaldo's Portugal.

90+5' Surely now it's all over. Uruguay and France will play the semis.

90+4' Ronaldo gets into the book and will miss the match against France if they qualify.

90+3' Suarez breaks away and finds Rodriguez but his heavy touch send the ball to a goal kick for Portugal.

90+1' Four minutes added and it could Ronaldo's last act at the World Cup.

90' We are in the final minute of the 90 at Sochi and Portugal will need a miracle to break the defensive resolution.

88' In the other end, Rodriguez and Stuani trouble the Portuguese defence but to avail.

87' Another ambitious one from Fernandez but goes way over for a Uruguayan goal kick.

86' Fernandez shoots from distance but that will not trouble the goalkeeper.

84' SUBSTITUTION! Manuel Fernandez comes for Joao Mario. Time is ticking away for Portugal as they trail by 2-1.

83' A fine cross from the left as it eludes Ronaldo and another pass into the sky blue box defended yet again.

79' Ronaldo finds space and shoots but against the brick defence of Uruguay. Benardo Silva also tries one but also against the defence.

77' Quaresma swings in the corner as Ronaldo misses and Raphael shoots well over the bar.

75' Time ticking away on Portugal and Ronaldo as we get into the last 15 minutes of the match.

73' SUBSTITUTION! Guedes comes out for Andre Silva. Cavani replaced by Christian Stuani.

71' Cavani in certain discomfort as Ronaldo helps him limp out of the field to the delight of the fans.

69' It's Cavani 2-0 Portugal. The Paris Saint-Germain getting his rhythm at this tournament.

67' Portugal keep asking questions but they have not had the type of opportunity that gave them a goal.

65' SUBSTITUTION! Quaresma comes in from Adrien

64' Portugal are starting all over again as Bernardo Silva tries to find Ronaldo in the box but well read again by the solid Uruguayan defence.

62' Uruguay with the fast break as Pepe's header put them in trouble and the ball rolls into Cavani's path who side-foots into the right hand corner of Patricio.

62' GOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

61' A short one taken but defended another corner. This time it's drilled in but Fonte could not direct his header as the keeper catches.

60' Bernardo Silva finds Guedes and he shoots but deflected for a corner.

59' Portugal breaks on a quick counter from Ronaldo but Uruguay quickly assemble to defend.

57' The tempo of the game have now increased as Uruguay are coming out in search for another goal.

56' A short one quickly taken as Pepe pounces on a header to score. Uruguay defence have finally been breached.

56' GOOOOOOAAAAAL!

55' CHANCE! The first real panic moment for Uruguay as Portugal wins a corner.

53' Still a quiet second 45 minutes as Uruguay are yet to concede a goal at the World Cup and in 2018.

51' Raphael unleashes a shot but the ball goes wide. Portugal had played a short corner to the build.

50' Uruguay given a free kick in their own half as the keeper takes.

48' Portugal string passes together but their opponent's defence have remained solid.

46' Both sides begin the second half calmly without no urgency but the match is set for a grand finale.

45+2 The referee ends the first 45 minutes as Portugal will need to do something they have not done since 1966 to come from behind and win a World Cup match in the second half.

45' Portugal have not been able to make a quality cross to Ronaldo as the Uruguayan defence have been clinical.

44' Suarez goes down in pain from an aerial challenge and the match is stopped by the referee for medical attention.

42' So far, Uruguay have been able to keep their cool and have defended well in the match.

40' Ball possession: Uruguay: 41%, Portugal: 59%.

38' Guedes aims to head the ball but clashes his head with Godin as the Uruguayan keeper gets an easy catch.

36' Dangerous play from the Portuguese in their defence line which forces Rui Patricio to make the clearance.

34' A moment of spark from two potent strikers produced the magic as the we have the only goal of the match. It remains 1-0 in favour of Uruguay.

32' The Real Madrid man rams the ball against the ball and relief for Uruguay as the wall was able to deal with the considerable threat.

31' Portugal in control of possession as Guedes is fouled just outside the 18-yard box and in Ronaldo's territory.

27' Suarez has so far been the stand-out player in this match as he often troubled Fonte, forcing him to make an error and he also launches the attack.

25' Willliam Carvalho chips in a cross to Bernando Silva who flicks it to find Ronaldo but goalkeeper is on red alert as he comes out and collect.

24' Portugal patiently building but they seem to find that spark in the final third as Uruguay forces another error.

22' Suarez shoots it low as Luis Patricio bends down to force a save with his left fist.

21' Suarez wins a free kick in a promising position for Uruguay as he has been a constant threat to the Portuguese defence.

18' Ricardo Perreira drills in a low cross to find Ronaldo but into the goalkeeper's hands as he makes an easy catch.

16' Portugal are pressing but can not find a way through Diego Godin and Giminez' wall.

14' Suarez drives in two defenders and shoots but wins a corner. The set piece is taken but well defended by the Portuguese defence.

12' The Selecao come in search of an equalizer as Ronaldo's shoots but it's blocked by a defender which hurts him so bad.

10' A short corner quickly taken by Portugal as Jose Fonte heads the assist but nobody to finish as the ball flashes across the face of goal.

8' Now we have a game in our hands, the South Americans gets the lead with help of their potent strikers.

7' A beautiful cross from Suarez as he finds Cavani who delivers a sumptuous header to put Uruguay in the lead.

7' GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

6' Ronaldo is found just outside the 18-yard box and he shoots but straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

4' Hernadez with a darting run on the right but blocked by Jose Fonte to give Uruguay the first corner kick of the match.

2' First real attack of the match from Joao Mario as he swings in a cross from the left but Bernardo Silva could not keep his header down.

1' The match gets underway as Uruguay are playing from left to right and Portugal begin the match.

- Uruguay set for round of 16 cracker with Portugal at the Fistch Stadium

- Both sides have maintained an unbeaten record at the World Cup

- The winner will face the either France or Argentina in the quarter finals

Group A leaders, Uruguay, will slug it out against Group B runners-up, Portugal, in the second last 16 match for Saturday.

The match will place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in a huge clash that will see the winners take on either France or Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Uruguay maintain a perfect record in their group winning all three matches against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

On the other, hand, Portugal drew 3-3 in a dramatic fixture with Spain, then narrowly defeated Morocco and playing a 1-1 draw with Iran

Cristiano Ronaldo has scoredb four goals so far in the tournament and will face off against forwards Luis Suarez of Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain's Edinson Cavani who have also scored.

Line ups

Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.

Portugal XI: Rui Patricio, Ricardo, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Adrien Silva, Bernardo, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Game: Uruguay vs Portugal

Date: Saturday, June 30

Venue: Fistch Stadium

Time: 7pm (Nigerian time)

