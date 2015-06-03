Latest News

[Video] T Classic Ft. Mayorkun – Fall In Love

29/06/2018 15:16:00
Photos!! Ahmed Musa Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Abuja Mosque For Prayers

29/06/2018 15:18:00
Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

29/06/2018 16:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Princess Eugenie had secret spine operation in London hospital

Fab Four trivia celebrating 50 years of Yellow Submarine

Cristiano Ronaldo's very strange habit mocked after Portugal lost to Uruguay in the World Cup 

Is your Harry Potter book worth a fortune?

The belt used to dress Ms Andress? It was mine, reveals Navy officer

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Nassef Sawiris

Nicky Oppenheimer

Patrice Motsepe

Samih Sawiris

Bishop David Oyedepo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Mensah Otabil

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

News

I told Jonathan’s VP about Nigeria’s poor education, he said God will heal the situation - Na’Abba

30/06/2018 15:38:00

- Ghali Umar Na’Abba recalls how Namadi Sambo replied him when he brought issues about the state of the country's education to the former vice president

- Na'Abba says the state of education in the country is a dangerous trend that should be halted urgently

- He says lawmakers have the power to strengthen the legislature

Former speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has revealed the alleged ridiculous way a former vice president, Namadi Sambo, responded when brought up issues about the parlous state of education in the country.

Na’Abba, who spoke as a discussant at an event marking the eighth session of the Lagos state House of Assembly, complained about the state of education in the country.

He said the situation had been so even while he was speaker under the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo era.

He said when he contacted Sambo, the former vice president in the government of Goodluck Jonathan, simply went religious.

I told Jonathan’s VP about Nigeria’s poor education, he said God will heal the situation - Na’Abba

Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Osinbajo, Obasa and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the event. Credit: Lagos Assembly

READ ALSO: President Buhari should prove there is no corruption in his government - Baba-Ahmed

“I told Jonathan's vice president about the state of education in Nigeria and I thought he would do something about it. But all he told me was ‘may God heal the situation’.

“The state of education in two-third of the country is abysmal,” he said.

Na’Abba, who was reacting to a lecture by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo about how to resolve some of the challenges of Nigeria, said Nigeria was facing a failing state with the level of education and that it could only take some time before this goes out of hand.

He blamed the Nigerian legislature for allowing the executive muzzle the arm of government saying it is the lawmakers that should work towards their independence.

He illustrated this with the various impeachments and such attempts during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo at the federal level as well as in the states at the period and how he joined the battle to ensure the failure to impeach the late Chuba Okadigbo, then president of the Senate.

“The legislature must do things that would sustain its independence. The executive and the legislature are always living in friction and this helps the society,” he said.

I told Jonathan’s VP about Nigeria’s poor education, he said God will heal the situation - Na’Abba

Governor Aregbesola, Osinbajo, Obasa, Ambode and Idiat Adebule, deputy governor of Lagos, cutting the anniversary cake. Credit: Lagos Assembly

He lamented the state of insecurity in the nation attributing it partly to the eradication of the middle class in the country.

“More than ever, the government must do everything to bring experienced members of the party together for solution.

“It is not the best for stakeholders of the party to read about government's progress only in the newspapers.

“The federal government must also design means to empower the middle class. In the beginning of this administration, the naira to dollar was about N180. All of a sudden, it rose to N500 and later stabilised at N350. Some people lost their investments and there is nothing to do,” he said.

Earlier, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had noted the importance of the legislature in the nations democracy.

According to Obasa, the survival of the legislature is very important and the executive arm of government must ensure its continued existence.

“An executive arm that negatively influences the business of the legislature cannot be categorised to be a democrat. Hence, the executive should play the role of a father who ensures the survival of his child.

“In addition, the relationship between the executive and legislature should be of cordiality. Otherwise, a sign of instability and catastrophe will rear its ugly head,” he said.

The speaker said since 2015, the House had passed 28 bills and over 100 resolutions.

“Since last year when we met like this, we have successfully passed a total of 13 bills into laws while we have also made 45 resolutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“Some of these laws address issues related to our environment, power and energy sector, health, transport, as well as education. Notable among them is the Lagos state electric sector reform Law 2017, which aims to ensure the protection of consumer interest and compliance with environmental laws. The law is to further strengthen electricity generation, distribution and transmission for improved power supply in Lagos state,” he said.

The speaker also mentioned other successes as the review of the land use charge law, the state cancer research institute law, the teaching service commission law of 2018, and the transport sector reform law expected to address issues relating to the challenges of road commuters in the state.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Professor Yemi Osinbajo declared that the country cannot be effectively secured by its police force because of the way the law enforcement agency is currently structured.

Osinbajo highlights reasons for incessant herdsmen troubles, proffers solution| Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

