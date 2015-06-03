President Buhari arrives Mauritania for 31st Ordinary Session of AU General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Mauritania for the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government scheduled for Saturday, June 30 to Monday, July 2.

President Buhari took off from the Katsina Airport where Governor Aminu Masari led other members of the government to wish the president farewell.

The president was received by his Mauritanian counterpart on arrival. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

READ ALSO: Governors to Buhari: Sack security chiefs now if they can’t stop killings

The president was received on arrival by his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo (state) and Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others at the airport were the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

President Buhari being welcomed by a Mauritanian official on arrival. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the Progressive Youth Caucus (PYC), a coalition of youth groups in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast in ending the killings in the country, in order to salvage the image of the nation.

In a message signed by its chairman, Comrade Bamidele Olagoke, the PYC urged the president to immediately conduct a review of the security apparatus and architecture in the country, and do away with all non-performing service chiefs and heads of security organization to help bring back Nigeria’s positive perception amongst the international community.

The PYC cited the recent report by Amnesty International and the letter by the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, as clear indicators that the international community views the security situation in Nigeria as a threat to the sovereignty of the nation.

National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng