Call to boycott Pick n Pay Hyper in Bulawayo

As chaos rocked Pick n Pay on Thursday afternoon as members of Mthwakazi People Republic protested against one of the company's manager for firing almost 15 people and replacing them with people allegedly from Kwekwe, there has been a call to consumers, asking them not to buy at the retailers in solidarity with the strikers.

TM Pick n Pay in Bulawayo is rocked by serious tribalism where a number of Ndebele speaking workers are reportedly continuously being replaced by Shona speakers.

Matebeleland pressure groups called for a boycott of Pick n Pay products and the be shut down of the shop until the matter had been resolved.

One of the messages circulating on social media is titled: Zimbabwe belongs to Zimbabweans, it does not belong to Shonas or Ndebeles:

Warning: Don't but from TM Hype until the manager who is causing division is sacked.

"We implore on all people from Bulawayo to join in on this boycott as TM hyper management is openly exercising gross violation of human rights to subordinates with an intent to frustrate locals and replace them with Shona speaking employees," said another message circulating on social media.

A victim who asked to remain anonymous said when people from Bulawayo and surrounding environs complain of being victimized they are labelled all sorts of names and dismissed as being tribal while blatant tribal segregation is happening to them with impunity, everyday.

"The same old tribal song of segregation has like cancer begun to eat away all industries. TM hyper is chasing all workers employed by former branch manager replacing them with non Ndebele speaking people, while other smaller minorities are also victimised. Observe till operators being trained, where are the local people who speak multi-languages?," he said.

"TM hyper management is openly exercising gross violation of human rights to subordinates with an intent to frustrate locals and replace them with Shona speaking employees. Ndebele till operators are constantly reminded that there is high unemployment in Zimbabwe and they are the few lucky Ndebeles to be working otherwise they can as well follow their cousins to South Africa."