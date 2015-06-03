Wife, girlfriends gang up against promiscuous prison officer

Latest News

Latest News

Who Else Experiences This With Nigerian Girls

30/06/2018 12:02:00
Latest News

Celebrities React To Argentina Exit From World Cup 2018

30/06/2018 12:27:00
Latest News

“2019 Elections, We Don’t Want Old Cargoes” – Yemi Alade

30/06/2018 12:50:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Australian police arrive in Thailand to help search for youth football team trapped inside a cave

0out of 5

Congresswoman Maxine Waters warns would-be assassins they 'better shoot straight'

0out of 5

How to transform your body in just EIGHT weeks

0out of 5

Meet the woman who hunts, cooks and eats IGUANAS 

0out of 5

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson joked 'Spears didn't have a terrorist attack' after Manchester

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
News

Wife, girlfriends gang up against promiscuous prison officer

by 30/06/2018 15:00:00 0 comments 1 Views
A Masvingo prison officer who is accused of being promiscuous to the extent that he cannot stay with one wife for a while is in the eye of a storm after his legally married wife Lizzia Masikati ganged up with two small houses and are accusing him of seduction.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Discipline Officer Simon Masikati (36) married Lizzia in 2014 and according to documents shown to The Mirror they then had a white wedding. However, barely months later, Masikati allegedly moved in and was staying with another woman and this forced Lizzia to seek maintenance from the courts and she is getting $250 for herself and her child, she told The Mirror.

Lizzia now stays alone in Rujeko.

After Lizzia, Masikati allegedly hooked up with Gladys Mataga and they stayed together at Masvingo Remand Cottage.

Masikati refused to comment. He told The Mirror to get the comment from whoever is giving the newspaper the information.

Masikati allegedly proposed love to Gladys Mataga in 2017 who is 30 years old and works as a housemaid in Rhodhene. Together they have a child who is four months old.

Gladys has a chilling story to tell. After staying together with Masikati at Masvingo Remand Cottage she got pregnant and the child was born in a backyard because Masikati feared that if she was born in a hospital his wife would discover and make a lawsuit. The baby was therefore allegedly delivered by an elderly midwife called Dzidzai Jongwe who is popularly known as Mdzimai Winnie who operates from near Mucheke Rank.

Gladys claimed that after the birth of the child, Masikati brought sticking tape and wanted it stuck over the baby's mouth and nose in order to suffocate and kill her but the midwife refused to cooperate. He allegedly tried to convince Gladys to kill the baby but she refused. Gladys says Masikati has never bought anything for the baby and the baby is now staying with his sister at Ndanga Business Centre in Zaka.

Masikati is said to have now dumped Gladys and he is staying with Catherine Sibanda a workmate in Rujeko B as husband and wife. The Mirror called Catherine who confirmed that the two are indeed dating. She, however, said that Masikati told her that he was not married.

Gladys says it was when Masikati had dumped her that she realised that the man had another wife after all. She then looked for the wife and found Lizzia who indeed produced her marriage certificate. The two angry women are prepared to do whatever it takes to bring the man to justice for going around seducing women.

Gladys confirmed that Masikati is now having another relationship with Cathrine Sibanda who is also a ZPCS officer residing at Rujeko B.

"I want him to pay the damages he did to me, I suffered a lot, my baby has nothing to wear nothing to eat and to make matters worse I gave birth behind a house without proper sanitation", Gladys said.

"He took my salary every month end and spent it all with Cathrine Sibanda at Rujeko where they are now residing together", Gladys added.

"Each time I ask him about his affairs he claims these women are the ones who approach him first asking for a relationship", said Lizzia Masikati.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More