Ex-Zanu-PF MP kidnapped

Latest News

Latest News

Who Else Experiences This With Nigerian Girls

30/06/2018 12:02:00
Latest News

Celebrities React To Argentina Exit From World Cup 2018

30/06/2018 12:27:00
Latest News

“2019 Elections, We Don’t Want Old Cargoes” – Yemi Alade

30/06/2018 12:50:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Australian police arrive in Thailand to help search for youth football team trapped inside a cave

0out of 5

Congresswoman Maxine Waters warns would-be assassins they 'better shoot straight'

0out of 5

How to transform your body in just EIGHT weeks

0out of 5

Meet the woman who hunts, cooks and eats IGUANAS 

0out of 5

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson joked 'Spears didn't have a terrorist attack' after Manchester

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
News

Ex-Zanu-PF MP kidnapped

by 30/06/2018 13:51:00 0 comments 1 Views
FORMER Zanu-PF Harare South MP, Shadreck Mashayamombe was on Wednesday reportedly kidnapped by suspected Zanu-PF supporters who demanded that he withdraws his candidature from the constituency beforE taking his Parliament-issued Chevrolet vehicle and dumping it along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Mashayamombe narrated his ordeal to NewsDay Weekender yesterday, claiming he was waylaid at Avondale Shopping Centre on Wednesday evening around 10pm by three armed men and one woman in a Honda Fit without registration plates.

"Three men came out of the Honda Fit, demanded my car keys and forced me out of the car. They blindfolded me and drove off with me in my car. They parked the car and told me they had an instruction to dump me in Kariba Dam if I don't want to withdraw my candidature against the President's nephew. They later removed the blindfold and I saw one man with a gun, the other one with a metal rod, while the other two were unarmed. I could not recognise any one of them," he said.

Mashayamombe was expelled from Zanu-PF last November after the military operation that ended former President Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule. He will contest the July 30 election on an MDC Alliance ticket against Zanu-PF's Tongai Mnangagwa and several other candidates from various political parties.

Mashayamombe has been on a collision course with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga who told a rally recently the former Zanu-PF member was as good as finished.

Mashayamombe said after hours of emotional torture, one of the men said he was against the idea of killing him, advising others to only take his money and set him free.

"After they realised that I did not have money, they took my other cellphone and groceries, gave me $5 for transport and drove off in my car. I called a taxi and went home and at around 3am, someone called me and told me to go and take my car along Bulawayo Road near N Richards shops.

They told me they had left the keys inside. I could not go there during the night for fear of an attack and went to the scene at daybreak and indeed, I recovered my car."

Mashayamombe said he did not report the matter to the police because he had reported several cases since November last year when he was kidnapped by the military, after his home was raided and money stolen from his car business; and when his clothes were stolen, but no action was taken. "Why should I waste my time when I have reported many cases, giving evidence, names of perpetrators and even vehicle registration numbers and nothing happened?" Mashay- amombe asked.

"I am now living in fear, but I don't have anywhere to turn to for protection."

But police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said if Mashayamombe was not happy with the way he had been served by the police, there were always mechanisms for redress and these included reporting the matter to the officer-in-charge, officer commanding district or go straight to the complaints desk at the Charge Office.

"I cannot comment on the many cases he is referring to because I don't have the records," Charamba said.

In an unrelated matter, Build Zimbabwe presidential candidate Noah Manyika has cried foul, claiming Zanu-PF supporters were pulling down his posters in Gweru or sticking Mnangagwa's posters on top of his.

He said defacement of the posters was done ahead of the party's roadshow in Gweru yesterday. "We reported the matter to the police in Gweru and Chegutu. It is said that this is happening after all parties have signed.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More