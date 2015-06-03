Latest News

Who Else Experiences This With Nigerian Girls

30/06/2018 12:02:00
Celebrities React To Argentina Exit From World Cup 2018

30/06/2018 12:27:00
“2019 Elections, We Don’t Want Old Cargoes” – Yemi Alade

30/06/2018 12:50:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Mnangagwa's utterances constitute a threat to free expression

by 30/06/2018 13:50:00
MDC ALLIANCE leader Nelson Chamisa has dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to court over allegations of electoral malpractices, including abuse of traditional leaders among other issues.

In an urgent chamber application filed at the Electoral Court through lawyers, Jeremiah Bamu of Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners and supported by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the Chamisa-led MDC-T argued that Mnangagwa early this month urged Zanu PF candidates to offeR trinkets to traditional leaders to obtain their support in the elections.

The opposition party stated that Mnangagwa's utterances on June 9 at a Zanu PF rally in Mutoko motivated ruling party members to engage in vote-buying activities ahead of polls.

"Mnangagwa's utterances also invite chiefs and other traditional leaders to engage in intimidatory practices and coerce their subjects, who will be voters in the forthcoming elections, to cast their vote in favour of candidates sponsored by Zanu PF party including, but not limited to President Mnangagwa," the court papers read.

The MDC-T argued that Mnangagwa's utterances constitute a threat to free expression of political will and undermines the possibility of holding a free, fair and credible poll.

"President Mnangagwa's actions, are in direct violation of the Constitution, the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) and the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29:17)," the oppositioN party said.

MDC-T also protested against the attendance of traditional leaders at political gatherings, citing the Mutoko rally.

It argued that this was a direct violation ofthe Constitution and electoral laws.

"Such attendance confirms fears that traditional leaders are partisan and pander to the whims of Zanu PF party.

Should such conduct persist, it will be impossible to hold a free and fair poll on 30 July 2018," the opposition party stated.

Besides barring Mnangagwa, the MDC-T also wants the Electoral Court to order Chief Fortune Charumbira in his capacity as president of the National Council of Chiefs to circulate the obtained provisional court order widely.

The circulation would be through the auspices of the National Council of Chiefs and Provincial Assemblies of Chiefs.

Charumbira was censured for rallying other chiefs to support the ruling Zanu PF party in this year's general elections, and was ordered to offer an apology by the High Court.

However, the traditional leader has stood his ground and refused to apologise and sought rescission of the judgment.

The party also complained about the conduct of Chief Zvimba, also known as Alfred Tome, who on June 4 in Zvimba South, Mashonaland West province addressed a Zanu Pf rally and publicly chanted the ruling party political slogans and openly declared support for

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF party before his subjects.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

