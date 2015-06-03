Chamisa drags Mnangagwa to court

Latest News

Who Else Experiences This With Nigerian Girls

30/06/2018 12:02:00
Celebrities React To Argentina Exit From World Cup 2018

30/06/2018 12:27:00
“2019 Elections, We Don’t Want Old Cargoes” – Yemi Alade

30/06/2018 12:50:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Australian police arrive in Thailand to help search for youth football team trapped inside a cave

0out of 5

Congresswoman Maxine Waters warns would-be assassins they 'better shoot straight'

0out of 5

How to transform your body in just EIGHT weeks

0out of 5

Meet the woman who hunts, cooks and eats IGUANAS 

0out of 5

Ariana Grande's fiance Pete Davidson joked 'Spears didn't have a terrorist attack' after Manchester

0out of 5

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chamisa drags Mnangagwa to court

by 30/06/2018 13:38:00 0 comments 1 Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has taken his battle for State House a notch higher by dragging his main rival in next month's crunch national elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to court for remarks that the Zanu-PF leader made at a ruling party campaign rally earlier this month.

This comes after the MDC took exception to Mnangagwa's utterances at a Zanu-PF rally in Mutoko on June 9, where he was quoted saying that chiefs held the keys to the National Assembly for aspiring ruling party MPs - which necessitated that the traditional leaders be treated well.

"If there is a clever MP ... if you want to be, let me tell you a secret. Those of you who were greeting me here, the prospective MPs, if you go to the chief in your constituency ... you should bring with you a new blanket … and groceries, and a goat in tow.

"You should then say, ‘chief, I want to work in your area of jurisdiction' ... clapping hands, right? ... humbling yourself. If they accept your gifts, then you should know you are 50 percent done.

"As for you chiefs, you must always remember there is a political party called Zanu-PF. Remember that ... as a chief you only have jurisdiction in your area ... but Zanu-PF is spread across the whole breadth of the country.

"So you must always remember to be one with Zanu-PF, to work together for us to have peace and prosperity in our communities," Mnangagwa told his supporters.

In its application to the High Court, where it is seeking an order barring Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF from interfering with the independence of traditional leaders, the MDC said the president's remarks were "dangerous" and could affect the freeness and fairness of the forthcoming national elections.

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF and the president of the National Council of Chiefs Fortune Charumbira, as well as chief Alfred Tome, are cited as the respondents in the matter.

"Suggesting that 2nd respondent's (Zanu-PF) candidates in the upcoming elections offer trinkets to traditional leaders for their endorsement is akin to engaging in corrupt practices proscribed by the electoral laws.

"It also undermines the independence, impartiality and non-partisan nature required of traditional leaders by the Constitution and the laws governing their conduct.

"Traditional leaders are specifically prohibited by the Constitution from being members of any political party or in any way or participate in partisan politics, or act in a partisan manner, or further the interests of any political party or cause.

"They are also prohibited by the Traditional Leaders Act (Chapter 29:17) from showing political affiliation in the discharge of their duties," MDC acting chairperson, Morgen Komichi said in his party's court papers.

The opposition said further that Mnangagwa's utterances also posed a huge threat to the holding of peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in that Zanu-PF's candidates were being incited to solicit the support of traditional leaders and push them to act in a partisan manner.

In that regard, the MDC wants the court to bar Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF from "interfering with the independence of traditional leaders".

"Third respondent (Charumbira) be and is directed to circulate this provisional order widely through the auspices of the National Council of Chiefs and Provincial Assemblies of Chiefs and may seek applicant's assistance in this respect if he so desires.

"All traditional leaders under the purview of the National Council of Chiefs led by 3rd respondent be and are hereby ordered not to engage in partisan political activities such as attending partisan political rallies and/or uttering partisan political statements," read other parts of the order being demanded by the MDC.

The MDC also cited another political rally at Sabina Mugabe School, where it says Tome chanted Zanu-PF slogans.

"Attendance by chiefs at partisan political party gatherings is a violation of their statutory and constitutional obligations. Uttering political statements and slogans of a certain political party ... is equally a violation of the Constitution and the law," the MDC argued further.

Meanwhile, analysts say if the application is upheld by the courts, it will have significant implications on what politicians - both from the ruling party and the opposition - say on their campaign stumps.

Mnangagwa, 75, is seeking a substantive term in the July 30 harmonised elections, in which he will face the youthful Chamisa and 21 other presidential aspirants.

This year's elections have generated a lot of interest among both ordinary Zimbabweans and ambitious politicians alike, with many people anticipating a close contest between Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance, as well as between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

The polls themselves will be the first in the past two decades not to feature former president Robert Mugabe and the popular late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who lost his valiant battle with cancer of the colon in February.

And for the first time in post-independent Zimbabwe there will also be female presidential candidates - three of them - taking on their male counterparts for the right to occupy the most powerful political office in the country after the July 30 plebiscite.

