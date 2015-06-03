Mugabe ghost haunts Mnangagwa in Tanzania

Latest News

Latest News

I’m Intentionally Controversial – Gifty Says

01/07/2018 06:17:00
Latest News

‘Super Eagles Were Knocked Out Of The World Cup Because Mikel Has Bad Luck’- Pastor Says

01/07/2018 07:22:00
Latest News

Billionaire Otedola Dumps Twitter For This Reason…

01/07/2018 07:26:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

The cost of imitating the Meghan's wardrobe is set to rise

0out of 5

Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg is 'killed in street shooting' in Toronto aged 21

0out of 5

Horror as more than 40 people are killed after overcrowded bus crashes into a gorge in India 

0out of 5

The terrifying moment a woman is dragged underwater by a SHARK while trying to feed it

0out of 5

Elon Musk's brother weds his activist girlfriend in Spain

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

Mugabe ghost haunts Mnangagwa in Tanzania

by 01/07/2018 04:26:00 0 comments 1 Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Tanzania last week intent on projecting Zimbabwe as a country that has moved on from the shadow of former president Robert Mugabe, the man he deposed in a military coup last November.

Mnangagwa, who has visited Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the six months that he has been president, hoped to use his latest trip to reach out to a key traditional ally as he seeks to build international acceptance for his government.

The Zanu-PF leader, who broke off his campaign ahead of elections on July 30 to accept the invitation for a two-day state visit to Tanzania, spent most of his time discussing trade, tourism and historic links between the two countries.

His hosts, however, would drag him out to discuss the one subject he prefers not to talk about: Robert Mugabe.

At a press conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, his host President John Magufuli waxed lyrical about Mugabe - currently in Singapore receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Mugabe, said Mnangagwa's host, was in the league of African luminaries like Patrice Lumumba, Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda, Nelson Mandela and Samora Machel.

And at a dinner hosted for Mnangagwa and his delegation, Magufuli would return to the subject, saying Mugabe's contribution to Zimbabwe and Africa "can never be understated".

Magufuli revealed that former Tanzanian president Hassan Mwinyi, during a meeting with Mnangagwa, had pressed the Zimbabwean leader about Mugabe's welfare amid persistent claims by his supporters that he was being mistreated by the new administration.

Mugabe himself said during a media briefing with journalists in March that his staff were routinely harassed by the military, and most of his security had been withdrawn.

At the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, Mugabe's framed pictures have been pulled down and replaced with those of Mnangagwa.
In the room, as Magufuli spoke, his official portrait was flanked by that of founding president Nyerere – which is the sight in all public buildings.

When Mnangagwa stood to speak, he thanked Magufuli for the invitation, recalling his days in Tanzania during the 1970s when he was among the liberation fighters hosted by the Tanzanian government.

"We used to have meetings with Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in this very building (State House), there were very good lessons in the past which we must carry on," he stated.

"Tanzania was a midwife of liberation struggles in Southern Africa and it is our obligation to pass this information to the young generation."

He then turned to the subject his hosts had flagged enough times he could no longer avoid it.

Mugabe, said Mnangagwa, was an icon with whom he had worked for 55 years.

"In Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe will continue to be the Father of the Nation and an icon of the country," he said.

He revealed that Mugabe was receiving treatment in Singapore, adding that once he was better, he would be sending a plane to pick him up and bring him home.

Mnangagwa returned home on Friday, but left for Mauritania yesterday where he will attend an African Union summit.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More