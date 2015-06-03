Mthwakazi 7 granted bail

Seven people including Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) officials who include former Pick and Pay employees who were arrested on Thursday and Friday respectively following protests over alleged tribalism and nepotism at the leading supermarket chains in the country appeared before a Bulawayo Magistrate on Saturday.

Magistrate Adelaide Mbeure granted six of the suspects $100 bail each while one of the accused, Welcome Moyo, was removed from remand after the state failed to link him to the crime.

The six are accused of contravening section 37 (criminal law (Codification and Reform Act).

Their lawyer, Prince Bhutshe Dube, told the court that one of the suspects, Trevor Wisdom Mkhwananzi, was heavily assaulted by the police.

Dube from Abameli Lawyers for Human rights successfully applied for bail after the state had strongly opposed bail saying the suspects were a flight risk.

In opposing bail, the state argued that the suspects were likely to commit a similar crime because their demands had not been acceded to.

The accused were also ordered to stay at their given addresses as well as not to interfere with state witnesses. They were also ordered not to visit Pick and Pay Hyper except when they are shopping.