Mashonaland East Zanu-PF confronts Mnangagwa

ZANU-PF supporters in Murewa South have written a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa informing him that they will vote for the party's parliamentary candidate, Joel Biggie Matiza as he fraudulently won in the primary elections held in May, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

In the letter to Mnangagwa, also copied to Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and political commissar, Engelbert Rugeje, the supporters said they would instead vote for an independent candidate, Noah Mangondo.

Mangondo lost to Matiza in a contest that was marred by a lot of irregularities including the use of 'corrupted police officers' as presiding officers.

Matiza is also the Mashonaland East Zanu-PF provincial chairperson.

"Voting for the primary elections took place under very unfavourable conditions imposed by corrupted presiding police officers. This led to disturbances at most polling stations resulting in people failing to vote or ballot papers being torn or burnt," the party members wrote in their petition to Mnangagwa.

The petition says rigging during the primaries resulted in Mangondo losing.

"This resulted in Joel Biggie Matiza being declared the winner of the election although the people's choice was clearly Noah Mangondo. We want development in the constituency and we should have been allowed to elect a candidate of our choice. We are still Zanu-PF at heart and we will vote for President Mnangagwa and Noah Mangondo as our parliamentary candidate," part of the letter reads.