All MRP contesting candidates boycott ZEC's peace signing ceremony

Mthwakazi Republic Party's National Executive Council last advised all party candidates and their election agents to stay away from ZEC's supposed meeting set for Friday in Bulawayo.

"We cannot pretend that we are in a peaceful, free, and fair election process when some of our candidates are languishing in police custody for merely exercising their Constitutional right," said the party.

"Our members were arrested yesterday while peacefully exercising their Constitutional right according to sections 58,59,60, and 61 to participate in demonstration, petition, or organise themselves into an organization political or otherwise. Five party cadres are currently in Bulawayo Central Police Station awaiting court appearance today as well as two PicknPay employees. Of the five, four are our candidates."

"We demand the immediate release of our Cdes unconditionally. Divided we fall United we stand."