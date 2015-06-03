De Bruin lamented the fact his side didn’t have a bigger lead at halftime.

“It went so well. We had scoring chances‚ so many. We didn’t use it.

“It is a game of margins. You must take those (opportunities). The one from Warren to Elton (Jantjies) the hands showed backwards. The (TMO’s) call said ‘forward’.

"Those are the small margins you live by. I thought we played well until the intercept‚” noted De Bruin.

The defeat is a serious setback for the Lions in their quest to again top the local conference at the conclusion of the league stages.

The defeat opened the door for the Jaguares who are now on a seven-match winning streak and just three log points behind with a game in hand.

Should the Jaguares win at Loftus and King’s Park in the coming weeks they will more than likely top the conference and crucially earn the right to host a quarterfinal.

“There is nothing safe yet‚” said De Bruin.

“We wanted to come away with a win and we couldn’t. It’s obviously not the result we wanted.

The defeat also brought to an end the Lions’ stranglehold in conference play.

“To lose it the way we did‚” sighed De Bruin.

“I’ve been blessed to be in this game for a long time and I’ve learnt one thing.

"One of my mentors‚ Piet Strydom said to me‚ 'you take it on the chin and you move on'. That’s what I’ll do. We are still proud of the team.

"We’ll take it on the chin and we’ll move on.”