WP Rugby‚ the professional arm of the WPRFU‚ is in a legal battle with former commercial partners Aerios. They are disputing the liquidation of the WP (Pty) Ltd at the end of 2016.

Aerios is demanding R250m in lost earnings while Remgro‚ the multinational company that offered bridging finance to the union in late 2017‚ is calling in its R44m loan.

The organisation is unprofessionally run in the boardroom and naturally that is filtering down to performances on the field.

The Stormers kit is a homemade brand after Adidas ended a long association with the union. Players have complained about lack of training kit and other basics expected of a pro team.

Publicly Fleck will take responsibility for results‚ as he should.

But if anyone thinks firing the coach and hiring a new one (when the union is in financial trouble) will solve the issues‚ they will be disappointed.

WPRFU and the Stormers need a complete overhaul‚ which should start at the top‚ because changing the coaches would be akin to putting a plaster on a gash requiring dozens of stitches.