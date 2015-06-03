Meet France's World Cup players with deep African roots

Meet France's World Cup players with deep African rootsby Mgaqelwa Oatway 01/07/2018 08:02:00 0 comments 1 Views
Paul Pogba (midfielder): Born in France to Guinean parents. Plays for Manchester United.
Thomas Lemar (midfielder): Born in France and is of Nigerian/Guadeloupe descent. His grandfather played for the Super Eagles. Plays for Monaco.
Corentin Tolisso (midfielder): Born in France with a father of Togolese descent. Plays for Bayern Munich. N'Golo Kanté (midfielder): Born in France to Malien parents. Plays for Chelsea.
Blaise Matuidi (midfielder): Born in France to an Angolan father and a Congolese mother. Plays for Juventus.
Steven Nzonzi (midfielder): Born in France to parents of DR Congo descent. Plays for Sevilla.
Kylian Mbappé (striker): Born in France to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother. Plays for Paris Saint-Germain‚ on loan from Monaco.
Ousmane Dembélé (striker): Born in France to a Nigerian/Malien father and a Mauritian/Senegalese mother. Plays for Barcelona.
Nabil Fekir (striker): Born in France to parents of Algerian descent. Plays for Lyon.
