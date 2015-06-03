A man was killed and three people sustained minor to moderate injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the R547 in Kriel‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Saturday evening.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics from ER24 and other services had arrived on the scene shortly after 6pm.

“Sadly‚ the driver of one of the vehicles was found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

“Three people were treated for minor to moderate injuries on the scene. They were later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” he said.