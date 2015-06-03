Latest News

I’m Intentionally Controversial – Gifty Says

01/07/2018 06:17:00
‘Super Eagles Were Knocked Out Of The World Cup Because Mikel Has Bad Luck’- Pastor Says

01/07/2018 07:22:00
Billionaire Otedola Dumps Twitter For This Reason…

01/07/2018 07:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The cost of imitating the Meghan's wardrobe is set to rise

Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg is 'killed in street shooting' in Toronto aged 21

Horror as more than 40 people are killed after overcrowded bus crashes into a gorge in India 

The terrifying moment a woman is dragged underwater by a SHARK while trying to feed it

Elon Musk's brother weds his activist girlfriend in Spain

Patrice Motsepe

Nicky Oppenheimer

Mohamed Bensalah

Yasseen Mansour

Markus Jooste

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

Why INEC chairman must be removed before 2019 elections - PANDEF chairman

by 01/07/2018 08:08:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Nkanga says past leaders have chosen electoral body chair from areas different from their part of the country to ensure fairness

- He said while Mahmoud is a 'fine person', it is not proper for him to continue to remain in office

- Mahmoud's continued stay, he says, will only cause noise and allow people to challenge President Buhari's victory in 2019, should he win

The chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) retired Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove INEC boss Yakubu Mahmoud from office even though he is a 'fine person'.

Nkanga told The Punch in an interview that it was not proper for the main umpire of the 2019 elections, which the Nigerian leader wants to win, to come from his part of the country.

Nkanga alleged that in the last 58 years of Nigeria's political existence, it was only the current administration that has picked an electoral body chairman from the president's zone.

He said in order for fairness to be seen as done, then the INEC boss should be replaced by an equally competent person from a different region.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo, former generals reportedly form alliance against President Buhari ahead of 2019

"We found out that since 1960, the only time we have had a president or head of country having the umpire of the elections from his own ethnic group is this (government).

Remember when former President (Goodluck) Jonathan was there, he said, when (Prof. Attahiru) Jega came, he had never met him and did not know him.

"Out of all the other heads of government that were listed during that press conference, if you look back, you will find out that there was none (that did such).

"So, we don’t want a case where after the 2019 elections, assuming Mr. President wins, people start murmuring that it was because he (Yakubu) was from his ethnic group and all that.

"If he (Buhari) wants to be honest, in fact, it is in his own interest that it was said that ‘you can get somebody from some other place to come and handle it’.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"And we do know that when he came in, Mr. President appointed Mrs. Amina Zakari, who we understand is related to him, as acting chairman; and because there were lots of noise-making, she was dropped and Yakubu was brought in.

"Yakubu is a fine person. I have met him before but, under the circumstances, (we need) to give credibility to what will be done.

"We don’t want noise; we don’t want people questioning for no just cause after the election. Anybody who believes that our position is not correct is not just being honest."

NAIJ.com also reported that as the political scene begins to gear up for 2019, members of the opposition party have reportedly reached a consensus in their plot to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The various parties have almost concluded terms of their alliance.

It was reported that the “Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), New PDP (nPDP) and about 34 other parties and groups are close to signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the alliance.”

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon

P-Square

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin

