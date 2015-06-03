Mbappe warms fans' hearts after announcing he will donate his entire international match fees to charity

- Kylian Mbappe will donate his entire international match fees to charity

- The youngster contends he should not earn money to represent his country

- Mbappe netted a brace against Argentina to fire France to the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he will donate his entire international match fees to charity.

The 19-year-old striker was on fire for France on Saturday as they defeated Argentina 4-3 to reach the quarterfinal stage at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

His two goals within four minutes proved to be very important as they survived the Argentines' scare in the later minutes of the game.

According French media outlet L'Equipe reports that Mbappe's donation will be channeled to Preiers de Cordees association, a charity which helps organise sports activities for children with disabilities.

The French star who was born to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother reportedly feels he should not be paid to represent his country.

In a statement released to the media, the organisation's director general, Sebastien Ruffin, thanked Mbappe for his kind gesture, revealing that the PSG star often makes time to play with the children at the charity center.

"Kylian is a great person. When his schedule allows him to, enjoys getting involved with us. He is very good with the children and always finds the right words to encourage them," L'Equipe quoted him.

Mbappe's amazing gesture has also persuaded his countrymen, including Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti to join the fray after the 2018 World Cup.

The 19-year old is the second-most expensive Association Football transfer after his sensational move from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain.

He has scored three goals in four matches in the 2018 World Cup, including his stunning brace against Argentina in the round of 16.

The brace saw him become the first teenager since Michael Owen in 1998 to score two goals in a World Cup game.

The performance earned him accolades from across the globe, with France head coach Didier Deschamps tipping the teenager to be than Brazil World Cup legend Ronaldo.

On his part, the player was delighted with his performance, observing that he was thrilled to help his side book a spot in the quarter-finals.

"I’m very happy and it’s flattering to be the second teenager [to score twice in a World Cup game] after Pele but let’s put things in context: Pele is another category, but it’s good to be among these people,” Express UK quoted him.

"As I’ve already and always said, at a World Cup you have all the top-level players, so it’s an opportunity to show what you can do and what your abilities are. There’s no better place than a World Cup," he added.

France defeated Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16 to dump the South American nation out of the tournament.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Kylian Mbappe scored twice to inspire France to a 4-3 victory over Argentina on Saturday.

The victory ensured the French national team progress through to the last eight stage where they will face Uruguay who ousted Portugal on the same day.

Deschamps guided his side to Euro 2016 but failed to beat Portugal in the final of the championship.

