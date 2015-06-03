After being a side chic for 6 years, I said yes - Young lady shares story as she shows off her engagement ring (photos)

A young lady has taken to social media to show off her engagememt ring and share her love story. The happy lady who was excited to show off her ring talked about how she was a side chic to the man who proposed to her.

The lady identified with her Twitter handle as Kyrie Irvings Secret Black girlfriend narrated that she was her fiance's secret girlfriend for 6 years before he finally got down on one knee to propose to her.

According to her, she has had 33 baby terminations for the man. She also added that she and his mother were not on good terms.

She revealed that his mother was hospitalised because of her after and accident occurred. She claimed that the accident happened after the woman called her by his actual girlfriend's name.

Lady who has been a side chic for 6 years shares photo of her engagement ring Photo source: Twitter user @empyreall

The young lady wrote: “After being the side hoe for 6 years, 33 ab0rtions, and putting his mama in the hospital after running her over in a jeep Cherokee after she called me by his actual girlfriends name, he proposed and i said YES!!!”

She showed off her ring after sharing her story Photo source: Twitter user @empyreall

Despite the fact that this story was narrated with photo of her engagement ring as proof, the authenticity of the story has not be confirmed.

NAIJ.com gathered that the young lady is a screenwriter who loves sports and movies and this could be one of the stories she came up with as a writer.

