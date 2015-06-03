Ahmed Musa celebrates first wedding anniversary with second wife

Marriage is sweet and enjoyable when you are married to your soul mate nd it can be a mess when you get hooked to the wrong person.

While still basking on his excellent performance at the short-lived stay of the Nigerian Super Eagles at the ongoing World Cup, Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa decided to celebrate his first wedding anniversary to his beautiful wife Juliet Ejue.

Juliet is Musa’s second wife as he had been previously married to Jamila. Musa and Jamila were once involved in what was termed as domestic violence in their England home. The Leicester City forward was accused of beating his wife. He was then arrested on April 5, 2017, by the police.

Musa eventually divorced Jemila, his wife of four years and mother of his two kids before he got married to Juliet.

Speaking to Complete Sports about his marriage to Juliet, Musa said: "Marriage is not new to me but I believe it was a right move to make when I did. The past remains in the past. I'm happy now and I think well and I can focus on my game which suffered a bit."

Source: Naija.ng