I can’t make heaven - Pastor arrested for allegedly killing woman for money ritual gives confession

One pastor Pastor Segun Otaru has been arrested by the Nigerian police alongside two other persons, Abdulmumini Yakubu and Samuel Segun for allegedly killing a young woman, Mercy Moses for ritual.

Vanguard reports that the pastor of Voice of Canaan Church was accused of luring the prostitute to a hotel where she was allegedly raped and killed before being buried in the church.

It was reported that some vital organs from her body were grounded and mixed with a lotion which the pastor used in order to get rich quickly.

William Aya who is the spokesperson of the Kogi state police command confirmed the incident.

He said the pastor used a hotel attendant to lure Mercy who was from Benue state to his house.

When she failed to return to the hotel after three days, the attendant became apprehensive and reported to the headquarters of the police command.

After they were arrested, the pastor reportedly confessed to the crime blaming it on poverty.

He said he could not wait for God’s time which was why he and his accomplices chose to engage in money ritual that was supposed to yield N2.5 million.

The pastor said he knew his action was contrary to the teaching of Christianity and that he will not make heaven.

The police said a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fourth suspect.

