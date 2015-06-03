Didier Deschamps reveals what he told N'golo Kante about Messi before Argentina clash

- France reach Russia 2018 after beating Argentina in the round of 16 clash at the Kazan Arena

- Les Blues will battle Uruguay in the quarterfinals as they hope to repeat their 1998 feat

- And Deschamps claims he told Chelsea star N'golo Kante not to give the Barcelona star breathing space

France coach Didier Deschamps has revealed how his side contained Lionel Messi in their 4-3 victory over Argentina in their round of 16 clash at the Kazan Arena on Saturday, June 30.

The Barcelona star had a hand in two of his side's thee goals, but they weren't enough to rescue them from crashing out of the tournament.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe, one from Antoinne Griezmann and the last from Pavard ensured the French side pulled through to the last eight stage.

However, Deschamps who won the tournament as a player when France hosted in 1998 claimed he stationed Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on the Barcelona star.

Deschamps tactically masterminded a way to keep Barcelona star Lionel Messi quiet for Argentina.

"I think my Argentinian counterpart wanted to give him more freedom to come behind our central midfielders, but we adapted to neutralise him," he said. "[N'Golo] Kante was always marking him.

"We had two chances; stopping him getting on the ball, which we did a lot, and when he had it we had to have one on him and one just off him.

"He was subject to a unique vigilance. We knew the connection between [Javier] Mascherano, [Ever] Banega and Messi, if you want Messi to have less influence you have to block the other two."

NAIJ.com previously reported that Kylian Mbappe scored twice to inspire France to a 4-3 victory over Argentina on Saturday.

The victory ensured the French national team progress through to the last eight stage where they will face Uruguay who ousted Portugal on the same day.

Deschamps guided his side to Euro 2016 but failed to beat Portugal in the final of the championship.

