Nigerian man fulfills his dream to buy his mother a car, shares photos on social media

Mothers are the backbone of their children, they hold us up when we are about to fall, they clean us up when fall and give us comfort when things seem like they are not working out.

Every mother who was there for their child in good and bad times would always receive something in return once the child becomes successful.

A Nigerian man has achieved his long-time dream after he bought his mother car. The young man took to his Facebook page to share photos of the brand new Toyota car he surprised his mother with.

The man identified as Kenny Ekwe expressed that it has always been his dream to buy a car for his mother. He noted that he is doing so to show her that he loves her.

In his post, Ekwe further explained that his mother accepted him when no one else would. He added that the car is just the beginning of a good life for his mother, promising her better days ahead.

The young man also prayed for a long life for his mother to enjoy everything good he has to offer her.

He said: “You got God, Family intact., Future secure.God’s meal no d purge Abeg

It has been a dream to buy a car for my mommy because she accepted me when everyone rejected me mommy this car is just the beginning of what I will do for you. May God almighty give you good health and long life and also bless me more.”

