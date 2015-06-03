Latest News

I’m Intentionally Controversial – Gifty Says

01/07/2018 06:17:00
‘Super Eagles Were Knocked Out Of The World Cup Because Mikel Has Bad Luck’- Pastor Says

01/07/2018 07:22:00
Billionaire Otedola Dumps Twitter For This Reason…

01/07/2018 07:26:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Christoffel Wiese

Mohamed Mansour

Jim Ovia

Johann Rupert

Patrice Motsepe

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Nigeria men who absconded in Russia beg federal government to come to their aid

01/07/2018 06:10:00

- Some Nigerians have begged the federal government to come to their aid

- These men absconded from Russia after refusing to come back home

- They are sleeping in the streets begging for food and money to survive

Nigerians who traveled to the World Cup in Russia and ran away to other countries are now calling on the federal government to come to their aid.

According to a journalist named Sapele Oghenek, some of these men fled into other countries from Russia in order to obtain Schengen visa with two dying in the process as a result of the cold weather.

Reports have it that these group of men paid N17,000 for a night just to hide themselves from the Russian security agents.

Stranded Nigerians beg federal government to come to their aid in Russia

Nigerians stranded in Russia. Photo Credit: Yaba Left

It is also reported that when they run out of cash, the same foreigners who collected money to protect them from the police, will hand them over to the authorities.

Some Nigerians who can not afford to pay for a night, are said to be sleeping on the streets begging for money and food.

These group of guys who are staying in one room decided to contact the journalist in order to publish their story so that the government will come to their aid following the hardship they have experienced in the past few days.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a Nigerian man named Kehinde Talabi traveled from Lagos to Russia to sell barbeque also known as suya.

The entrepreneur pitched his tent in the afro village in Moscow to sell suya to esteem customers but have returned home since the ouster of the Super Eagles from the competition.

