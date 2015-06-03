3 dead as troops encounter Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Troops on Operation Lafiya Dole in their effort to combat terrorism in the country killed three Boko Haram members during an encounter in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno state.

In a statement by Texas Chukwu who is the spokesperson of the Nigerian army, the incident happened on Friday, June 28.

One soldier was injured in the attack while the weapons used by the terrorists were recovered.

Troops of 242 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIA DOLE in conjunction with troops of operation LAST HOLD on 28 June 2018 while on raid patrol at Mallam Kafari, Goni, Alkari, Burburna , Kantanna villages in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno state encountered Boko Haram terrorists.

The Nigerian army is unrelenting in its fight against insurgency. Credit: Facebook, SK Usman

Three Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized during the encounter.

Items recovered include:

Two AK 47 rifles.

51 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Four Magazines.

One 36 Hand grenade

However, one soldier was wounded during the operation and is currently receiving medical attention.

The general public is hereby reminded once again to always report suspicious activities to the nearest military formation or any security agent for prompt action.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that two suspected fuel suppliers for the Boko Haram terrorist group were arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army.

The development was made public in a statement signed by the director of Army public relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, and posted on Facebook.

