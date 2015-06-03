Super Eagles star player mobbed by excited fans in Abuja central mosque

- Fans mob Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa at a mosque in Abuja

- The 26-year-old had an outstanding performance at the World Cup

- Musa scored two great goals against Iceland in their second group match

Super Eagles attacker Ahmed Musa was mobbed by fans when he paid a visit to the National Mosque in Abuja to observe the Juma’ah prayers on Friday, June, 29th.

The 26-year-old was surrounded by fans who showed their appreciation for his exploits at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria were knocked out of the group stage of the competition after losing 2-1 to Argentina in their last Group D match.

Football fans surround Ahmed Musa in a mosque in Abuja. Photo Credit: Yaba Left

Prior to the last game against Lionel Messi's led side, Musa has been the toast of Nigerian supporters following his two stunning goals scored against Iceland.

According to the Director of Communications of the NFF, Ademola Olajire, many of the Super Eagles stars have left Russia to their respective bases.

Football fans surround Ahmed Musa in a mosque in Abuja. Photo Credit Yaba Left

“Instead of returning to Nigeria, the Super Eagles players have been returning to their respective bases one after the other, where they have since reunited with their families,’’ he said.

Players who have left the camp include Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo and Tyronne Ebuehi.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been receiving death-threats from Nigerian fans on social media.

The Nigerian number nine missed two clear scoring opportunities in the match against Argentina at Saint Petersburg.

