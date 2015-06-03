Ghanaian singer Murphy Mccarthy buys Toyota Venza for his mother (photos)

A Ghanaian dancehall singer has surprised his mother with an expensive gift just to show her her loves her. The singer identified as Murphy Mccarthy bought his mother a brand new blackToyota Venza.

The singer who is fast rising in both the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industry shared photos of the brand new car on his Instagram page.

In his post, he expressed that he bought his mother the brand new Toyota Venza to show her the depth of his love. He also congratulated her.

According to the singer, people should not only be satisfied with dashing out money but also be able to buy gifts for the ones they love in other to show them how much they mean to them.

He wrote: "Let us not be satisfied with just giving money. Money is not enough, money can be got, but they need your hearts to love them. So, spread your love everywhere you go, CONGRAT MAMA. I love you from the depth of my heart ??????????"

Mccarthy who is the Chief Executive Officer of Alleluyah Boyz Record featured Davido on his hit single Too Risky, which was released in March, this year.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Nigerian popular musician Peter Okoye also bought his wife Lola Okoye a Range Rover.

Source: Naija.ng