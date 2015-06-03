After crashing out of Russia 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo makes a big statement on his future at Real Madrid

- Ronaldo isn't sure if he will be playing at Real Madrid when the 2018-19 season kicks off next month

- The 33-year-old crashed out of FIFA 2019 World Cup in Russia after Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay at the knockout stage

- He said after the game that it wasn't the best time for him to talk about his future at his Spanish League side

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to comment over his future at Real Madrid after crashing of this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 2016 UEFA European champions crashed out of the 2018 edition of the global football showpiece on Saturday, June 30 following their 2-1 defeat to Uruguay at the Fisht Stadium.

Edinson Cavani opened scoring for the south American side in the 7th minute through a fine header from a Luis Suarez's timely and precise cross.

Pepe restored parity for his side in the 55th minute via a powerful header from a Raphael Guerreiro's cross.

Cavani completed his brace in the game in the 62nd minute after receiving a pass from Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, the 33-year-old believes his side gave their best but were unlucky to crash out just after their fourth game at the tourney.

He further stated during the post match conference that the team will continue to work hard to strive for success in future.

"It's not the time to talk about the future, when it comes to the players and coach," asserted the winger.

"This team will continue to be one of the best in the world, with quality players, a young group, united.

"I am confident and happy because this team will always fight with all their strength."

After the game, Ronaldo congratulated Uruguay for reaching the last eight stage of the ongoing championship in Russia

"We must congratulate Uruguay because they are the national team that are in the quarter-finals," he said post-match.

"I think we played a good game and maybe we deserved more, but in football the ones that score the most goals win and they scored two, so congratulations.

"We leave with our heads held high. As the captain of Portugal I know how hard we have worked and we must be proud of the team.

"And I also want to congratulate the organisation of this World Cup, it has been fantastic in every way; the organisation, the security, the atmosphere is perfect and it must be said.

"We go with our heads held high and we are sure that this team will continue to win things."

Ronaldo was instrumental to his country's triumph in the European championship in 2016 but his best wasn't good enough to power Portugal to the next round of Russia 2018.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Iran coach Carlos Queiroz blasted Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real MAdrid star ignored him in their last Group B clash game last month.

Carlos and Cristiano Ronaldo had a superb relationship during their stay at Manchester United, but things reportedly turned sour following Portugal's exit at the 2010 World Cup.

Queiroz was in charge of the Portugal national team in 2010, and there were reports that he had serious issues with Ronaldo after they were sent out in the round of 16.

