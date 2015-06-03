2019: PDP reportedly reaches agreement with other parties against President Buhari

As the political scene begins to gear up for 2019, members of the opposition party have reportedly reached a consensus in their plot to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the various parties have almost concluded terms of their alliance.

It was reported that the “Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), New PDP (nPDP) and about 34 other parties and groups are close to signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the alliance.”

The committee saddled with the responsibility of perfecting their terms of condition will soon present the final outcome of its work.

A source said: “We are hoping to conclude all plans in the next three weeks. I can assure you that Nigerians would begin to see serious activities in the next few days.”

One of the main concerns of the group however is the political platform to use to present its candidate.

It was also reported the middle belt is also working on checkmating the north by presenting a unity candidate.

A source involved in the plot said: “The move is a massive one and there is the determination to checkmate the North this time. The core North has always taken the slot each time the presidency is zoned to the North. This time, we are presenting quality candidates, who are seasoned technocrats and we will market them to the whole country.”

“If you look at the electoral map of elections of 1983 and 1999, you would discover that the Middle Belt delivered the presidency to Alhaji Shehu Shagari and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in the two rounds of elections. The Middle Belt has always played a key role in resolving the electoral direction of Nigeria.”

The leaders have thus reportedly come up with four names to be presented as likely candidates to challenge President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, accused former president Olusegun Obasanjo of being the most hypocritical former leader of the country, following his attempt to hijack the movement for political change.

Soyinka stated this in Abuja on Friday, June 22, at a dinner organised by the International Press Institute, The Punch reports.

“Obasanjo has crossed the red line and I will launch a publication to expose him on July 3 at Freedom Park in Lagos," Soyinka stated.

“He is trying to hijack a recovery process he is least worthy to lead.”

