Obasanjo, former generals reportedly form alliance against President Buhari ahead of 2019

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is reportedly leading an alliance of ex-generals plotting against President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Nation reports that the former generals are working against Buhari’s re-election in 2019 due to their differences with him.

According to a source, the former military leaders are building “a strong coalition against Buhari’s second term ambition in 2019.”

Some of the ex-generals allegedly involved in the plot are: Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar, General Zamani Lekwot and General Joshua Dongoyaro.

The men reportedly dropped their own differences to unite against what they considered a ‘common enemy.’

It was reported that “All the prominent ex-generals so far linked to the coalition reportedly have personal axes to grind with the current administration over several issues; it was learnt, leaving them no option than to unite against Buhari, who they now consider a common enemy.”

The former generals have reportedly been meeting in Abuja and outside the country to mount a campaign highlighting the weakness of the Buhari administration.

A source close to the meeting said: “The first thing is to attempt to badmouth the Buhari’s administration by showing where it is not doing so well.

“The thinking is that once Nigerians begin to think less of the administration and its weaknesses are promoted, they will become disenchanted and look for alternatives.

“That is why Obasanjo has been relentless in telling everyone that Buhari has failed. It is a line he will keep repeating for the remaining months to the election. The strategy clearly is to say this man has failed to meet your expectations so look for someone else to fix the nation.”

A presidential aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the former generals were only fighting for their own economic interest.

He said: “These things are there to see. We know what they are up to. It is all because their economic interests have been badly affected by this administration.

“It’s a fight-back ploy to defend their interests that negatively affect the nation. We shall be waiting for them to throw whatever they have at it.

“At the end of the day, Nigerians are no fools. They know this President has their best interests at heart. All their plotting will come to naught because they are plotting against an ex-general also.”

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, accused former president Olusegun Obasanjo of being the most hypocritical former leader of the country, following his attempt to hijack the movement for political change.

Soyinka stated this in Abuja on Friday, June 22, at a dinner organised by the International Press Institute, The Punch reports.

“Obasanjo has crossed the red line and I will launch a publication to expose him on July 3 at Freedom Park in Lagos," Soyinka stated.

“He is trying to hijack a recovery process he is least worthy to lead.”

