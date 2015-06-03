Roger Federer marks 20th Wimbledon with '$300 million' windfall

Reluctant to discuss figures, Federer is now in a league of his own when it comes to career earnings.

Forbes recently ranked him as raking in around $77 million last year alone in endorsements and prize money.

According to Forbes, only basketball superstar LeBron James and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo are in the same earnings bracket.

"I was excited to wear Uniqlo today. I must tell you, it's been a long time coming," said Federer.

For the moment, Nike retain the rights to Federer's iconic 'RF' logo but the Swiss star anticipates ownership of that too in good time.