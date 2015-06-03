Chelsea and Juventus reportedly agree to swap deal Morata for Huguain

- Chelsea and Juventus are set to strike a swap deal for two of their attackers

- Gonzalo Huguain and Alvaro Morata are said to be involved in the deal

- Chelsea will announce the signing of Mauricio Sarri in the coming days

Chelsea and Juventus have been linked with a sensational swap for Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Huguain.

Reports in Italy reveal incoming manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in Argentinian hitman while Juve would happily take Morata back.

According to Italian news media, outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are the team pushing for the deal.

The report from Gazzetta dello Sport say that although transfer mogul Marina Granovskaia is yet to contact Juve counterpart Beppe Marotta, agents and intermediaries are already attempting to get negotiations underway.

Juventus value the 30-year-old Argentine between £55-60m, a similar fee to what the 25-year-old Spaniard would fetch considering his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

Gazzetta report that both clubs would view the deal as win-win situation, with Chelsea getting a proven goalscorer to lead their attack and a Juventus player who already knows how to play in Max Allegri's system.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, but that deal would have no bearing on the present situation.

The Blues have held talks with the 59-year-old ex-Napoli boss and his arrival will is set to be announced in the coming days.

Roman Abramovich will have to pay Napoli £4.5m in compensation as Sarri remains under contract with the Serie A club, despite being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti weeks ago.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that incoming Chelsea coach, Mauricio Sarri is reportedly ready to sign Napoli forward Dres Mertens.

The £24.5m-rated attacker was in sparkling form last season and is currently in good form for at the World Cup for Belgium.

