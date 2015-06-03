Breaking: Buhari departs Mauritania for Abuja after AU summit (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, July 2, departed Mauritania, Abuja, after a successful outing at the 31st session of the African Union Summit held in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

President Muhammadu Buhari while departing Mauritania for Abuja after AU summit. Credit: Aso Rock Villa

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari would on Saturday, June 30, leave Nigeria for Nouakchott, Mauritania, to participate at the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) taking place on Sunday, July 1 to Monday, July 2.

It was reported that the president would leave Abuja on Friday, June 29, for his Daura country home in Katsina state, and will from there proceed to Nouakchott tomorrow to join other heads of government at the summit which had begun since June 25.

Source: Naija.ng