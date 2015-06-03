Super Eagles star shares photo of himself and pregnant 'oyibo' wife

- Nigeria and Bursaspor defender Troost-Ekong will soon be a father

- The 24-year-old displayed the picture of his adorable wife on social media as they countdown to the delivery day

- He featured for the African country at the ongoing World Cup but crashed out at the group stage

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong flaunts the picture of his pregnant wife on his official Instagram handle.

The Nigeria international posed beside his wife who is due for delivery sometime soon in flowery environment.

Troost-Ekong while posting the picture of himself and his wife wrote on the post 'Countdown #Blessed'.

READ ALSO: Egypt star Mohamed Salah signs new five year deal with Liverpool

The Bursaspor center defender was part of the Eagles team that crashed out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage after failing to secure at least a point in their last encounter against Argentina on June 26.

Gernot Rohr's men kicked off their campaign in Russia on a losing note, but bounced back to a 2-0 win over debutants, Iceland.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

However, they failed to force Argentina to a draw - a result that saw them bundled out of the championship at the preliminary phase.

And following the disappointing display at the 2018 edition of the competition, Ekong has returned to his base to be with his family before the start of the new European League season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup standings on NAIJ.com

The 24-year-old joined his Turkish Super League side in 2017 having spent two seasons at Gent - though spent part of his reign at the club on loan at Haugesund.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Troost-Ekong was delighted with his Super Eagles defence partner Leon Balogun for signing a two-year deal with Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The 29-year-old ran out of contract with his former German Bundesliga side, Mainz 05 at the end of last season and joined the EPL side as a free agent.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Balogun, who is a key member of the Nigeria squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, spent three seasons at his former club – scoring one goal in 42 appearances during the three season reign at the club.

How Super Eagles qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng