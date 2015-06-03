Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

Christoffel Wiese

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Youssef Mansour

Samih Sawiris

Paul Harris

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Agyin Asare

News

Super Eagles star shares photo of himself and pregnant 'oyibo' wife

- Nigeria and Bursaspor defender Troost-Ekong will soon be a father

- The 24-year-old displayed the picture of his adorable wife on social media as they countdown to the delivery day

- He featured for the African country at the ongoing World Cup but crashed out at the group stage

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong flaunts the picture of his pregnant wife on his official Instagram handle.

The Nigeria international posed beside his wife who is due for delivery sometime soon in flowery environment.

Troost-Ekong while posting the picture of himself and his wife wrote on the post 'Countdown #Blessed'.

The Bursaspor center defender was part of the Eagles team that crashed out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage after failing to secure at least a point in their last encounter against Argentina on June 26.

Gernot Rohr's men kicked off their campaign in Russia on a losing note, but bounced back to a 2-0 win over debutants, Iceland.

However, they failed to force Argentina to a draw - a result that saw them bundled out of the championship at the preliminary phase.

And following the disappointing display at the 2018 edition of the competition, Ekong has returned to his base to be with his family before the start of the new European League season.

The 24-year-old joined his Turkish Super League side in 2017 having spent two seasons at Gent - though spent part of his reign at the club on loan at Haugesund.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Troost-Ekong was delighted with his Super Eagles defence partner Leon Balogun for signing a two-year deal with Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The 29-year-old ran out of contract with his former German Bundesliga side, Mainz 05 at the end of last season and joined the EPL side as a free agent.

Balogun, who is a key member of the Nigeria squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, spent three seasons at his former club – scoring one goal in 42 appearances during the three season reign at the club.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

