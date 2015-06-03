This has implication on the security if Nigeria - PDP reacts to protest by policemen in Maiduguri

- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the reported protest by mobile policemen in Maiduguri has some implications on Nigeria's security

- The PDP wants an investigation into the protest

- The opposition party notes that it is lamentable that policemen could be kept without their allowances

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, July 2, called for investigation into the protest by police officers in Borno over allegation of unpaid allowances.

The party, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), made the call in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Ex-minister Okonjo-Iweala meets President Buhari at AU summit

The report said the opposition party decried the incident, describing it as unfortunate and said that it was not good for the security of the troubled state and others in North-East.

The PDP said that it was disconcerting that policemen, who risked their lives daily at the battle fronts, were denied their allowances for months.

The party noted that without basic needs, policemen were kept forlorn in the face of battle, while their top officers enjoyed the comfort of their huge offices in Abuja.

“The PDP strongly believes that the situation is more than has met the eyes.

“We therefore demand an urgent investigation to get to the root of this pathetic situation and stressed that findings of such investigations must be made public," the party said, while, however, urging the aggrieved policemen to exercise restraint.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The PDP also charged the police high command to ensure the immediate payment of the officers’ allowances.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the presidency on Monday, July 2 reportedly summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over an earlier protest allegedly embarked by personnel of the mobile unit of the law enforcement agency in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

It was learnt that the police personnel reportedly protested over alleged non-payment of their monthly salaries and allowances.

If Any Police Officer Misbehaves With You, Call Any of These Numbers | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng