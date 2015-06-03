Latest News

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma Loses Son

02/07/2018 13:25:00
Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)

02/07/2018 13:36:00
Why Nollywood Has Failed To Capture Herdsmen Attack – Ramsey Nouah

02/07/2018 13:45:00

News

Belgium come back from 2 goals down to beat Japan and qualify for the quarter final at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

by 02/07/2018 16:22:00

- Belgium have qualified for the last 8 at the Russia 2018 World Cup

- They defeated Japan 3-2 in their round of 16 clash at the tournament

- Belgium will meet Brazil in their next match at Russia 2018

Belgium on Monday, July 2, qualified for the quarterfinal stages at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Japan 3-2 in their round of 16 encounter.

But Japan would have themselves to blame to have allowed Belgium to come back from two goals down to win this encounter.

Belgium are now the first side to come from two goals down in a World Cup knockout match and win since Germany against England in 1970.

Japan beat Belgium 2-0 to qualify for Russia 2018 quarterfinal

Japan players celebrate their first goal against Belgium (photo: Getty)

The first half ended goalless as both sides failed to find the back of the net in an entertaining encounter.

Japan came out with another pattern of play in the second half, and it took them only three minutes for them to score their first goal through Genki Haraguchi who was assisted by Gaku Shibasaki.

Belgium were livid after conceding the first goal in the 48th minute, and their anxiousness to restore parity made them concede the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Takashi Inui scored the second goal for Japan after receiving a superb pass from Shinji Kagawa in which Belgium goalie Thibaut Courtois was helpless.

Belgium came back into the game in the 69th minute when Jan Vertonghen pulled one back via an header, and four minutes later, Eden Hazard provided a wonderful pass for Marouane Fellaini to score the second goal.

Nacer Chadli scored the winning goal for Belgium at the death after a good pass from Thomas Meunier for them to win the match 3-2 and will face Brazil in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Brazil made it to the quarter final of the 2018 World Cup after a convincing 2-0 victory against Mexico on Monday, July 2 at the Samara Arena, Samara.

Goals from Neymar and Firmino in the second half secured qualification for the Selecao as Mexico crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Leo Messi at 31: What Is Really Happening In The Payer’s Life Right Now | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

