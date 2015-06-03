Top Nigerian actress splashes N10m on new SUV

- Biodun Okeowo recently took delivery of a new luxury car

- The actress popularly known as Omo Butty revealed she acquired a 2018 Toyota RAV 4 SUV

- This luxury vehicle is worth over N10m

These are the best of times for popular actress Biodun Okeowo aka Omobutty as she recently bought herself a new car.

The curvy actress took to her Instagram page to show off photos of a 2018 Toyota RAV 4 SUV worth $29,720 (N10.7 million) according to autotrader.com.

See the photos below:

This is coming after another actress Stella Damasus took to her Instagram page to share a lengthy post about online begging and how she became an enemy of those who engage in the act.

"The moment I start to ask them to learn something I become an enemy. Then I get messages like if you don't want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can't help us with your money.

I don't get it. You want to keep asking for fish but you don't want to learn to catch your own fish. Who knows if you will even start catching more fish than the person you are begging from.

I am saying this again begging for small money here and there will guarantee a constant state of poverty, but acquiring the knowledge and skills and using it to earn a living guarantees constant money in your pocket". Become your own boss and stop living this HAND ME DOWN life,” she wrote.

Source: Naija.ng